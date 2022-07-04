(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with 2022 Alexandria Area High School graduates Lauren Rebrovich and Cora Larson, who helped guide the Cardinal Girls' Golf team to a Class AAA State Championship in June.
Lauren and Cora shared with D-Mac their impressions of a memorable senior year, when Alexandria was never defeated during the regular season. The Cardinals and Edina finished with a tie team score during a dual meet back in April. Other than that, the Cardinals placed first in each competition. The remarkable year was capped with second straight Section 8AAA and Class AAA Championships.
Part of the extended discussion included Cora's and Lauren's determination to rally for a win in Section 8AAA. After the opening day of the Section 8AAA Championships at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring, Brainerd led the way, while the Cardinals trailed by seven shots entering the final 18 holes that were played on the second day. Lauren talked about how she and her teammates responded to a lackluster first day of Sections and what transpired after that. Cora offered a lighthearted recollection on what transpired early in the second round of Sections.
Both Cora and Lauren were part of the Cardinal Girls' Golf team for the majority of their middle school and high school years. Their sophomore season was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic in the spring of 2020. Lauren and Cora still reflect with great pride on being impact players in the Alexandria program for several seasons.
The sport of golf will still be important part of Cora Larson's and Lauren Rebrovich's lives. Lauren will be a student-athlete at Minnesota State University in Mankato. She is excited to join the Mavericks Women's Golf team. Cora will also compete in college, becoming part of the Women's Golf program at North Dakota State University in Fargo. She is looking forward to competing with the Bison.
The first nine minutes of the interview in the audio player below with Cora Larson and Lauren Rebrovich aired on KXRA Saturday morning, July 2nd. If you listen to the conversation below, you'll access the full discussion featuring Lauren and Cora. The complete interview with the two golfers is approximately 13 minutes, 25 seconds in length.
