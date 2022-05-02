(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with Jeff Rodewald and Coltan Koehn from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team.
Seniors Coltan Koehn and Jeff Rodewald from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Tennis team were both nominated by Head Coach Nick Jansen for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded in late April.
Both Jeff and Coltan talked about the spots in the lineup have been able to play at during the 2022 season. Coltan and Jeff started the season as doubles partners. They both commented to KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg their reasons why they became involved in the sport of tennis.
Alexandria recently played a couple of teams considered to be Section 8AA contenders -- the Bemidji Lumberjacks and the Saint Cloud Crush. Jeff shared observations on the two matches that were played at Tech High School on April 21st. Both players are upbeat that, as they get more time to be outdoors for match competition and even workouts between the scheduled matches, they will also be a challenger in the Central Lakes Conference in and the Section.
Coltan and Jeff are very active with co-curricular activities, and they share some of their memories of being involved in those activities during their senior year.
Jeff and Coltan are extremely bright students, and their dedication in the classroom will pay dividends in the years ahead. Following graduation from Alexandria Area High School, both will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo. Jeff will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, while Coltan plans to major in civil engineering.
The interview with Coltan Koehn and Jeff Rodewald in the audio player below is approximately six-in-a-half minutes in length. The interview originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, April 30th.
