Senior Brock Lerfald and junior Nick Levasseur from the Alexandria Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team were both nominated by Head Coach Jake Munsch to be guests for KXRA Radio's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation was recorded toward the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, before Alexandria began play in Sections.
Nick has been used primarily as a relief pitcher for the 2022 Alexandria Cardinals. He noted to KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg that he really enjoys that role. Brock has been a two-year starter as an infielder for Alexandria, and he shared his thoughts on how close-knit this team is.
The Alexandria Cardinals finished the 2022 season as a runner-up in the Central Lakes Conference behind Willmar. Brock spoke to D-Mac about the strength and level of competitiveness that the conference provides. Four of the top five teams in the CLC this spring (including Alexandria) are also members of Section 8AAA.
The players expressed what they feel is necessary to make a sustained playoff run. The post-season for the Cards will begin in Alexandria this coming Tuesday, May 31st. The Cardinals will host the team that visited Knute Nelson Memorial Park to close out the regular season last Thursday....the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The opening round game Tuesday in Section 8AAA is set to start at 5 PM.
When D-Mac noted that Jake Munsch recently recorded his 100th career coaching win on the Varsity level, Brock expressed his thoughts about the achievement and how influential the Cards' Head Coach has been in his own success. Nick followed up on having the privilege of playing for Coach Munsch and his assistant, Chris Koep.
The interview with Nick Levasseur and Brock Lerfald in the audio player below is slightly longer than six-and-a-half minutes. The interview originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, May 28th.
