(undated) -- Volume 22 of the Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile series for the 2022-23 school year on KXRA features an interview with two members of the Section 8AAA Champion Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Golf team: Jack Holtz and Braeden Sladek.
Recent Alexandria Area High School graduate Braeden Sladek and his teammate from the Class of 2024, Jack Holtz were guests for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series during the first full week of June. Jack and Braeden were both nominated by the Head Coach of the Section 8AAA Champion Alexandria Boys' Golf team, Brady Swedberg.
Braeden is an established veteran with the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Golf team. As he prepares to conclude his prep career in the 2023 State Tournament June 13th and 14th, the appearance will mark the fifth at State for him. Each year that he has played for Alexandria's Varsity team, his Cardinals have advanced to the Class AAA State Tournament. His freshman year of golf in the spring of 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.
As the interview was recorded, Jack noted that he does not have quite as much experience with the sport. His growth with the Cardinal team over the past few years has been substantial. Jack was the medalist in the 2023 Central Lakes Conference Championships that were held during the month of May. Many connected to the program feel that Jack's consistent performance throughout the 2023 season has been important to the team's success.
Though Alexandria finished one stroke behind Sartell for the team title in the Central Lakes Conference Championships, the Cardinals reversed fortune and were able to post the lowest two-day team score for the Section 8AAA Championships. That tournament concluded May 31st at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring. When Jack and Braeden chatted with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, they felt that some uneven play during May led to a close race at the top for the Central Lakes Conference title. The golfers are confident that if they can play two rounds at State that were similar to the second day of the Section 8AAA Championship Meet, they truly believe that Alexandria will contend for the Class AAA State Championship.
The audio player below features the conversation with Jack Holtz and Braeden Sladek. The interview that aired on KXRA the morning of Saturday, June 10th is slightly longer than seven minutes.
Nominated student-athletes from Varsity teams at Alexandria Area High School are highlighted once in season for the Cardinal Athlete Profile.
