The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile includes catching up recently with Ashton Schlosser to talk about Trapshooting and Archery.
Junior Ashton Schlosser from the Alexandria Area High School Trap Team engaged in a conversation with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for the Quality Toyota/Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The two also recorded an interview in April, following the conclusion of Alexandria's Archery season.
Ashton's chat with D-Mac here focuses primarily on the trapshooting season. Alexandria will host the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League's Championship Tournament June 13th through the 21st. Ashton posted an excellent average of 23.4 out of 25 during the regular season of competition that concluded in late May. He's excited about being able to compete at the Alexandria Shooting and RV Park during the seventh day of the tournament (on Father's Day, June 19th).
During the conversation, Ashton noted what spurred his interest in trapshooting at an earlier age. He is completing his fifth season with the Trap Team at Alexandria Area High School.
In between competition weeks with the Trap Team in May, Ashton, along with teammate Nic Witt and one other athlete from Alexandria -- Discovery Middle School's Ian Johnson -- were all able to travel to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the Eastern Nationals of Archery. D-Mac asked Ashton to share his recollection about competing against thousands of athletes from high schools around the eastern half of the country. The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) sponsors the Eastern Nationals.
