Junior Ashton Schlosser from the Alexandria Area High School Archery team was nominated by his Head Coach, Al Hansen for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The conversation with Ashton and KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg was recorded in mid-April.
In the conversation below, Ashton explains that he has been part of the Alexandria Area Archery team for a few seasons. He's also involved in Alexandria's Trapshooting team during the spring season.
Ashton talks about a few of his keys to achieving success in the sport of archery. Though he felt his junior season in the sport had some highs and lows, he was pleased that he shot well at the State High School Archery Shoot at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center....especially with being forced to make an equipment adjustment in the days leading up to the event March 25th and 26th.
Along with Alexandria High School teammate Nicolas Witt and Ian Johnson from the Discovery Middle School team, Ashton scored high enough in the State Archery Shoot at Duluth to qualify for Nationals at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville May 12th through the 14th.
Finally, Ashton shares his reasoning on why a student should consider being part of the Alexandria Archery team. Practice sessions take place before school three days a week starting in January. The regular season usually includes four or five competitions on selected Saturdays in February and March. The State Archery Shoot in Minnesota is typically held near the end of March.
The interview with Ashton Schlosser originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, April 16th.
Best wishes to Ashton Schlosser, Nicolas Witt, and Ian Johnson when they represent the Alexandria community at the National Bullseye Archery Tournament in Kentucky May 12th through the 14th!
