The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile includes recent conversation with Ailynn Fettig from the Alexandria Cardinal Gymnastics team.
Alexandria Area High School senior Ailynn Fettig from the Cardinal Gynmastics team was nominated for the Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. Head Coach Tayler Kaufman offered her nomination for Ailynn to be interviewed.
Ailynn Fettig represented the Alexandria Cardinals during the 2022 Minnesota State High School League Gymnastics State Meet, which concluded February 19th. As part of her conversation with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, she spoke about the experience of capping off her prep career by competing at State. Ailynn earned a top-20 finish in Class AA All-Around at State. She felt that two of the highlights were her performance on the vault and in her floor routine at the State Championships.
In order to compete in the Class AA State Gymnastics Meet, Ailynn needed to advance out of Section 8AA, which was deep with talented gymnasts. She shared her reaction to D-Mac about qualifying for State. Ailynn noted that the stress level was different in the Section Meet, in comparison to having the chance to perform at Roy Wilkins Auditorium for the State Championships.
Ailynn also enjoyed the camaraderie connected with getting to compete with fellow gymnasts at schools in the Central Lakes Conference, in Section 8AA, and at the State level. As the chat wound toward its conclusion, she spoke highly about the positivity that Coach Kaufman continues to provide with the gymnasts. Tayler Kaufman recently completed her third season as Varsity Head Coach. Ailynn was one of Coach Kaufman's regular athletes in the lineup for each of those three seasons.
After she receives her diploma this spring from Alexandria Area High School, Ailynn plans to enroll at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks to further her education. She plans on majoring in Pre-physical Therapy, then aspiring to earn a doctorate in Physical Therapy.
The conversation below with Ailynn Fettig originally aired on KXRA Radio Saturday, March 19th. The length of the interview is approximately six minutes, 40 seconds.
