(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile includes recent conversation with the four Captains of the 2022 Alexandria Girls' Track and Field squad.
Seniors Aleah Miller, Hailie Kent, Ailynn Fettig, and Emma Ecker were all nominated by Coach Meghan Orgeman to be guests for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. They are all Captains for the 2022 season.
As Quality Toyota is the presenting sponsor of Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series on KXRA Radio during the 2021-22 school year, Sports Director Dave McClurg asked what has been informally referred to as the "number" question. Each of the four student-athletes indicated the number of events that they compete in for a typical Track and Field meet. Interestingly, both Emma and Aleah shared that the number of events that they compete in changes during the season, as they both are accomplished distance runners. The two may also join one or more of the relays as the season extends into post-season competition.
Ailynn takes pride in competing in sprint events while also challenging herself in pole vault. Hailie excels in some of the jumping events during meet competition. She also is ready to race in some of the sprints....either running solo or as part of a relay.
D-Mac questioned Aleah about being one of the four Captains of this Track and Field team, while Emma was prompted to provide her thoughts on sharing the honor of Captain with her good friends.
Ailynn is pleased with the progress that has been made this spring, while Emma talks about that there is so much more that she and her teammates can accomplish before the season ends June 11th in the Minnesota State High School League's State Championships.
Hailie and Aleah talked to D-Mac about the uniqueness of competing in the Alexandria Relays, which was held on Tuesday, May 3rd. It marked the first time since 2019 that the Alexandria relays took place.
The interview with the four Captains of Alexandria's Girls' Track and Field team is in the audio player below. The conversation is approximately six minutes, 50 seconds in length and originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, May 7th.
Each Varsity team at Alexandria Area High School will be highlighted once in season for the Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile. The conversations typically air between 9:45 and 10 a.m. Saturdays following the KXRA "Home Grown" radio program hosted by Linda Kellerman.
