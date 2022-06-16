(Coon Rapids, MN) -- A remarkable spring for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team culminated Wednesday with the players capturing a second Class AAA Championship in as many seasons.
Led by graduating senior Cora Larson placing sixth, Alexandria finished with the lowest four-player score both days in securing a second consecutive Class AAA title. The Cardinals followed up their Tuesday score of 318 with a 310 for a sum total of 628 strokes. Maple Grove kept pace to become the runner-up in Class AAA, scoring 644 over two days. Eastview finished third with a score of 654, which was 26 shots behind the Class AAA Champions.
Head Coach Tim Zupfer provided KXRA Radio with a briefing on not only how the Class AAA State Tournament proceeded, but how his core group of golfers on the 2022 squad enjoyed great success dating back to the two years prior to COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 season. He praises his players and recognizes others in the community that has made these championship runs possible.
The 2022 finish marks the fifth State Championship in the illustrious history of the program, which won the first two Minnesota State High School League titles in 1977 and 1978. The 1992 Alexandria team won the Class AA title in a two-class format, while the championships the last two seasons were achieved in Class AAA.