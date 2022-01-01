(Alexandria, MN) -- Alexandria Area High School senior Nicolas Welle spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg in the days that followed his National Letter of Intent signing to enroll at IUPUI in Indianapolis and to compete with the Jaguars Men's Swimming program at the Division-I university.
Senior Nicolas Welle was one of several students from Alexandria Area High School that signed a college National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, November 10th....the first possible signing day for high school seniors from the Class of 2022. His signing ceremony was staged at the Discovery Middle School pool, where he has accomplished many great things during his prep career for the Alexandria Cardinals. Nicolas committed to joining the Division-I Men's Swimming program at IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis) in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The following week, Nicolas stopped by KXRA Radio to visit with Sports Director Dave McClurg. The conversation was lengthy, engaging, and touched upon a number of topics.
Segments of Nicolas Welle's interview aired during the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report programs over three days, from December 27th through the 29th. If you wish to enjoy the full uninterrupted conversation between Nicolas and D-Mac, access the interview by starting the audio player below. It is just about 13 minutes in length.
Since the recording of the interview back in November, Nicolas Welle is fully engaged in his winter swim season with Alexandria. He and his Cardinal teammates are off to a 2-0 start entering calendar year 2022.