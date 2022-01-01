(file photo) Nicolas Welle stood on the medal stand Saturday, February 29th following his second place finish in the 50 freestyle at the 2020 Class State Boys' Swimming and Diving State Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. He earned All-State distinction in each of the four events he competed in at State in his sophomore season. Less than 24 months later, during his senior year in Alexandria, Nicolas signed a National Letter of Intent with IUPUI in Indianapolis to join the Men's Swimming program at the Division-I university.