(Alexandria, MN) -- On National Signing Day February 2nd, two members from the Alexandria Area High School Class of 2022 signed college Letters of Intent to play football in the coming years.
Offensive lineman Clayton Birdsall signed a National Letter of Intent on February 2nd. He will enroll at Bemidji State University, a member school of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). On the day of his signing, Birdsdall spoke with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, explaining what factored into his college choice and why he feels Bemidji State is perfect for him. Segments of his conversation aired on KXRA during the Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report programs February 21st and 22nd. If you wish to hear the full interview that clocks in at slightly longer than five minutes, activate the audio player below.
Clayton Birdsall's teammate at Alexandria Area High School, defensive back Teagan Pfeffer is excited about enrolling at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, with the intent on playing Division I football with the Fighting Hawks. UND competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference along with schools from North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio. Following his signing, Pfeffer got together with D-Mac to chat about why UND is his "dream school". Portions of the interview aired during the Cardinal Sports Report programs on KXRA February 23rd and 24th. The full uninterrupted interview is roughly seven minutes in length and contained in the audio player below.
Teagan Pfeffer and Clayton Birdsall were important contributors to the success for Alexandria in 2021. The Cardinals overcame a 1-4 start to play four games in the post-season. Alexandria won the 2021 Section 8AAAAA title and was the only team of eight to advance to the Class AAAAA State Tournament after needing three wins in Section play. The Cardinals roared back to eliminate top-seeded Moorhead in the semifinal round in the Section before engineering another dramatic comeback at Bemidji for the Section 8AAAAA title.