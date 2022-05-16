(undated) -- The Quality Cardinal Athlete Profile -- sponsored by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls -- includes recent conversation with four members of the 2022 Alexandria Boys' Track and Field team.
Seniors Joel Brault, Christian Doumbia, Will Heydt, and Joey Lanoux each were honored guests for KXRA's Cardinal Athlete Profile interview series. The four athletes were nominated by their Head Coach, Mike Empting.
Each of the four Cardinal Track and Field athletes joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for a conversation during the days following the True Team Section 8AAA Championship Meet at Brainerd on May 10th. In addition to identifying the events that each competes in, the four shared reaction to winning the True Team Section Meet. Joel noted that waiting for the final results made for some anxious moments. Christian and his teammates were ecstatic about winning the title by less than 30 points over the runner-up team from Moorhead.
Will Heydt is the defending Class AA State Champion in the triple jump. He shared his reaction with D-Mac about the experience of winning the title....a remarkable feat that was accentuated by a personal best effort that eclipsed his previous best performance by more than two feet.
Joey is excited about representing Alexandria during the True Team Class AAA Track and Field Championships, which will be held at Stillwater Area High School this coming Friday. The meet will begin shortly after 3 PM. He and his teammates also express optimism for the schedule ahead before the Minnesota State High School League's Championship Meet the second weekend in June.
The interview with the four seniors from the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Track and Field team is contained in the audio player below. The conversation is close to seven minutes, 20 seconds in length. The discussion originally aired on KXRA Saturday morning, May 14th.
