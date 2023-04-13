(Alexandria, MN) -- Following a decorated career on the prep level, Hannah Boraas from Alexandria will continue to golf on the college level after graduation, committing to Division-I Montana State University.
November 9th, 2022 turned out to be a memorable day for Alexandria Area High School senior Hannah Boraas. It was on this day that she signed her National Letter of Intent. Hannah will be a student-athlete on the Division-I level at Montana State University in Bozeman. She has been an important player for her Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team, which enters the 2023 season as two-time defending Class AAA State Champions.
Hannah's National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at Alexandria Area High School was well attended by family and friends. Her older brother, Noah Boraas was among those that enjoyed and witnessed her college signing.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg also witnessed Hannah sign her college National Letter of Intent back in November. Following the signing, she took a few moments to visit with D-Mac. Listen to the conversation in the audio player below. Portions of Hannah's interview aired during the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report programs the final week of December. The full interview with Hannah re-aired on KXRA Monday, April 10th. It is slightly longer than 10 minutes from start to finish.
Among her distinguished honors, Hannah Boraas won a highly competitive Women's Division during the 101st Resorters Golf Tournament at the Alexandria Golf Club last August. Before leaving for Bozeman later this summer to join her new college teammates at Montana State, Hannah hopes to golf well again during Resorters Week.
Hannah and teammate Aisling O'Connor are seniors hoping to lead their Alexandria Cardinals back to the State Girls' Golf Tournament. The 2023 State Tournament will take place June 13th and 14th at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.