(Alexandria, MN) -- The annual Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s 2022 Trap Shooting State Championships began Monday at the Alexandria Shooting Park. Over the course of the nine day event, it is estimated that close to eight thousand trap shooters from high schools across Minnesota will participate.
This tournament serves as the qualifier for the Minnesota State High School League’s Clay Target State Tournament on June 24th. The 40 teams with the highest scores, regardless of class, advance out of the nine-day Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championships to the MSHSL event. The MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament will also include 100 individuals that qualify from the nine-day tournament at the Alexandria Shooting Park.
Between 800 and 900 trap shooters will attend the competition at the Alexandria Shooting Park each day of the tournament. Each participant shoots on one designated day, so the roster of competing athletes changes by the day. Spectators are welcome for each of the nine days of the competition. Admission is free. The tournament at the Alexandria Shooting Park has a festival atmosphere, with nearly five dozen vendors offering products to purchase, information on post-high school education or military service, plus various food and beverage items to buy. Explore Alexandria Tourism also has an extensive display, with information and tips on enjoying a stay in the area around an athlete’s appearance in the Trap Shooting State Championships.
The tournament at the Alexandria Shooting Park continues through Tuesday, June 21st. Scoring updates are available online through the following link: https://claytargetscoring.com/tournament/splash.php. When prompted, select "Minnesota Trap Shooting Championship (June 13-21) and navigate from there.
Competition schedule, by day and time for schools in/around the Alexandria area:
Monday, June 13th:
- 10:00 AM – Browerville
- 11:30 AM – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
Tuesday, June 14th:
- 8:30 AM – Battle Lake, Morris Area
- 10:00 AM – Hancock, Henning
- 10:30 AM – Osakis
Wednesday, June 15th:
- 8:30 AM – Ashby, Brandon-Evansville, Minnewaska Area, West Central Area
Thursday, June 16th:
- 8:30 AM – Sauk Centre
Friday, June 17th:
- 8:30 AM – Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Parkers Prairie
Saturday, June 18th:
- 8:30 AM – Underwood
Sunday, June 19th:
- 10:30 AM – Alexandria, Benson
Monday, June 20th:
- 8:30 AM – Albany, Melrose