(Minneapolis, MN) -- A memorable season concluded for Alexandria Boys' Swimming and Diving Saturday, as the Cardinals finished with 203 points at the 2022 State Meet to finish as a runner-up in Class A for the second consecutive year.
Head Coach Kathy Walker and Diving Coach Aaron Rooney brought a talented group of athletes to State, less than a week after the Cardinals rolled to the Section 5A title. Each of the eight Alexandria performers that competed during the finals on Saturday at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus scored points for his Cardinal team. With the Cards harvesting points in each of the 12 events, Alexandria's team score of 203 was the highest total for any stand-alone school competing in Class A. The private school co-op of Breck/Blake won Class A for a sixth consecutive year with 495.5 points. The Breck/Blake effort was spearheaded with nine first place finishes, including titles in all three relays.
Seniors Carter Holm, Anthony Hoyt, Caden Kavanagh, and Nicolas Welle capped off their prep careers Saturday, cementing their legacies as leaders for one of the strongest Cardinal teams in program history. Caden and his younger brother, eighth grader Kyler Kavanagh, both dove in Saturday's consolation round. Teammates that represented Alexandria at State also included juniors Erik Reineke and Logan Tung, sophomore Eric Peterson, and freshman Cooper Running. The five underclassmen soaked in the experience of performing in the prestigious State Meet and will be determined to return State next March.
The Cardinals scored at least three points in every single event on Saturday. Each of the three Alexandria relays scored 32 team points or more. Though the Breck/Blake juggernaut placed first in each of the relays, the Cardinals were close, capturing a pair of seconds and one third place finish.
Saturday's results involving Alexandria Cardinal performers at the Class A State Championships:
- 200 Medley Relay: 3rd place, with All-State distinction. The time of 1:38.20 was achieved by Eric Peterson, Logan Tung, Nicolas Welle, and Erik Reineke
- 200 Freestyle: Anthony Hoyt finished in 6th place with All-State distinction. His time was 1:46.56 in the championship finals. Teammate Erik Reineke swam in the consolation finals, and his time of 1:50.99 placed him 15th
- 200 IM: Logan Tung touched the wall with a time of 2:04.39, placing 14th. Though teammate Cooper Running did not qualify for the championship or consolation finals here, his time in Friday's preliminaries (2:10.27) was 19th best among the State qualifiers
- 50 Freestyle: Nicolas Welle raced to a 2nd place finish with a sparkling time of 20.87 seconds, gaining All-State distinction and All-American consideration. The only individual that finished faster, Breck/Blake's Charlie Crosby, broke Minnesota's all-time State Meet record in the event, clocking in at 19.57 seconds. That bettered Crosby's record-setting swim in Friday's preliminaries by 15-hundredths of a second
- Diving: In Saturday's consolation round, Caden Kavanagh placed 13th with 335.55 points, while Kyler Kavanagh was one spot back with a score of 321.45
- 100 Butterfly: Nicolas Welle improved his finals time by nearly eight-tenths of a second from Friday's prelims to capture 2nd, with All-State distinction. He was less than a quarter of a second behind the State Champion in this event, Hutchinson sophomore Conner Hogan. Eric Peterson competed in the consolation finals, completing the race with a time of 56.52 seconds
- 100 Freestyle: Carter Holm's effort here scored 17 team points for the Cardinals, placing 2nd with All-State distinction. His time was one of only three under 47 seconds in Saturday's finals. Erik Reineke did not compete here on the final day of the meet, but placed 19th in the preliminaries Friday
- 500 Freestyle: Anthony Hoyt is an All-Stater in this event, placing 7th with a time of 4:53.97. Cooper Running just missed qualifying for Saturday's consolation heat with his 17th place time of 5:09.62 in Friday's prelims
- 200 Free Relay: All-State distinction for the quartet of Logan Tung, Anthony Hoyt, Nicolas Welle, and Carter Holm. Their time of 1:26.44 was exceeded only by the Breck/Blake relay, which captured gold with an All-American consideration time of 1:25.81
- 100 Backstroke: Eric Peterson swam in Saturday's consolation finals and earned five team points with his time of 55.58 seconds placing him 12th
- 100 Breaststroke: Logan Tung moved up one spot from his Friday performance in the prelims, leading the consolation heat Saturday with a time of 1:00.23 to place 9th overall
- 400 Free Relay: The final second place finish for a Cardinal relay was secured here, thanks to Eric Peterson, Erik Reineke, Anthony Hoyt, and Carter Holm. Earning All-State honors in the event, Alexandria's relay posted a time of 3:13.06 in the championship finals
Though a Central Lakes Conference title eluded the Cardinals with a third place team performance during the CLC Championship Meet at Saint Cloud Tech February 19th, Alexandria led the way in nearly every other event in the 2021-22 season. The Cards ran the table in the dual meet schedule, winning all seven Central Lakes Conference dual meets and also defeating the Melrose-Sauk Centre Fusion in a non-conference dual. Alexandria's first place finishes were achieved during the Battle at the Border in West Fargo on January 8th, during the True Team Section 5A Meet at Discovery Middle School in mid-January, and at the Section 5A Championships in late February which served as the catalyst for an excellent showing at the Minnesota State High School League's State Class A Meet in Minneapolis. In the 2022 True Team Class A State Meet January 22nd, Alexandria earned a fifth place finish out of a dozen schools. The training, competition, and post-season taper all factored into Alexandria's runner-up Class A finish for a second straight winter season.
Information provided by the Minnesota State High School League was used in this report.