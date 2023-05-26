(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has a new friend up for adoption this week with Coal on "Fury Friend Friday!"
Hello, hello! I’m Coall!
Hm? Oh yes, some how I’m still here. I’ve been waiting for my furever home since 9/212/22. That’s (as of the day I’m writing this) 120 days! The staff say they don’t understand why I’m here still. I’m sweet, playful, affectionate, silly, and cute as can be!
To adoption Coal or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.