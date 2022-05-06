Richville, MN

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Richville, MN)  --  Authorities in Otter Tail County say charges have been filed against a man after a standoff in Richville.  Bernard Stasch is accused of threatening a woman.  Deputies say the victim called the police and ran from the house.  Responding officers say Stasch pointed a gun at them, then retreated inside the house.  He was finally taken into custody several hours later.  Stasch has been charged with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and domestic assault.

Tags