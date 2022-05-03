Wadena, MN

(Wadena, MN)  --  The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two people found in a rural Wadena home died in a murder-suicide.  Investigators believe a 25-year-old man shot and killed his 25-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself in Compton Township.  Deputies discovered the couple dead late Friday night.  The Minnesota B-C-A is assisting local authorities with the case.

