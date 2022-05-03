(Wadena, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two people found in a rural Wadena home died in a murder-suicide. Investigators believe a 25-year-old man shot and killed his 25-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself in Compton Township. Deputies discovered the couple dead late Friday night. The Minnesota B-C-A is assisting local authorities with the case.
Officials say two people found in a rural Wadena home died in a murder-suicide
Mark Anthony
