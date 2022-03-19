Welcome Spring Luncheon

The theme of this years luncheon is Vintage Hankies. Rachel Bardson will be our guest speaker talking about the history of vintage hankies and is full of stories. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, and lot of old hankies on display. Make sure to bring your own vintage hankie and stories to share! Call the Senior Center for your ticket at 320-762-2087 or stop in person. Tickets are $20.
