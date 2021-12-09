The Written Gift will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, December 17 from 7:30 to 8:30 am at Lind Family Funeral Home, 1623 10th Avenue East in Alexandria. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Selective TV. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at a record high of $6,618! The Written Gift is a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping the community with advance care planning (ACP). The Written Gift utilizes community outreach and education to promote ACP and advocate for patient choice. It works collaboratively with agencies and facilities in the community to implement health care programs that encourage patient participation in ACP and assure patient centered care. For more information, visit www.thewrittengift.com.
Wake Up Alexandria , hosted by The Written Gift at Lind Family Funeral Home
Trending Articles
Articles
- Head-on crash near Forada sends one woman to the hospital
- WINTER STORM WARNING -Heavy snow, extreme cold
- Not on a shelf, but a stage; "Elf - the Musical" opens Thursday
- Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson Injured in Douglas County Drunken Driving Crash
- Glacial Ridge Health System Notes a Sharp Rise in COVID Cases
- Iowa care facility, among the nation’s worst, now faces $685,000 in fines
- Obituary - Parker J. Montgomery, 22
- Local Pearl Harbor Veteran among sole survivors of USS Oklahoma
- Santa's Sleigh 2021
- Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.