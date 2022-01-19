Valentine's Day Painting For Kids

This event is for kids ages 2 and older and their caregivers. All supplies provided but registration is required. Please call 320-762-3013 or email Youth Librarian Sarah Wethern at swethern@douglascountylibrary.org to register. Free. A very easy craft for younger kids to participate in.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three people escape serious injuries in a crash Sunday near Brandon
- Winter storm set to hit the region late Thursday night through Friday night
- Winter storm watch in effect for parts of western Minnesota, Alexandria could see 3 to 5 inches of snow
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. for Alexandria, heavier snow to the south and east
- Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen announces retirement following this term, won't seek a sixth term in St. Paul
- Alexandria receives 4.5 inches of snow from Friday's winter storm, 377 crashes reported statewide
- Obituary- Gregg Tryggeseth, 56
- Obituary- Linda Trousil, 58
- One person injured in crash near Evansville
- Obituary- Gary Dowdy, 57
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.