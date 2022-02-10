Join us for our Valentine’s Gala Event on Saturday February 12th from 3-6 pm! We are located at 518B Hawthorne St in Alexandria, right next to Common Grounds Coffee House. This event will feature the works of artist, David Miller, who will be on display here in our gallery for the next 6 weeks. Come meet the artist and hear about his works and the process he undergoes while creating them! All displayed art and supplies will be for sale during the gala and we will be giving tours of our gallery and studio space while sharing our ongoing-vision with the community. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres will be provided during the event. Artists and members of the community are all invited. Come see what we are all about! We are excited to meet you!