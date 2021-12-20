The Most Persuasive Pro-Life Argument

At Equal Rights Institute, we believe that you CAN have productive dialogues about abortion. Through a combination of conversational strategies and quality arguments, we can bring people's walls down and actually change hearts and minds. Some of these are tips ERI has developed and used since its inception, while others are more fresh, the product of continual engagement with pro-choice people. Emily's expertise will help you become a more effective pro-life advocate, including teaching you the single most persuasive pro-life argument our team has ever seen, the argument which has proved to be more effective at changing the minds of pro-choice people than any other argument advocates have used in the past. Emily is a speaker, writer, and coach with Equal Rights Institute. As the former Co-President of Oles for Life at St. Olaf College, she worked to transform campus culture using ERI’s apologetics to foster respectful and productive dialogues about abortion. At ERI, she uses her educational background to write, develop curriculum, head the ERI Affiliate Group Program, and teach pro-life advocates how to change minds, save lives, and promote a culture of life in their communities.