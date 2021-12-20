The Most Persuasive Pro-Life Argument

At Equal Rights Institute, we believe that you CAN have productive dialogues about abortion. Through a combination of conversational strategies and quality arguments, we can bring people's walls down and actually change hearts and minds. Some of these are tips ERI has developed and used since its inception, while others are more fresh, the product of continual engagement with pro-choice people. Emily's expertise will help you become a more effective pro-life advocate, including teaching you the single most persuasive pro-life argument our team has ever seen, the argument which has proved to be more effective at changing the minds of pro-choice people than any other argument advocates have used in the past. Emily is a speaker, writer, and coach with Equal Rights Institute. As the former Co-President of Oles for Life at St. Olaf College, she worked to transform campus culture using ERI’s apologetics to foster respectful and productive dialogues about abortion. At ERI, she uses her educational background to write, develop curriculum, head the ERI Affiliate Group Program, and teach pro-life advocates how to change minds, save lives, and promote a culture of life in their communities.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Putin foe Navalny gets 9 more years in Russian prison
- Sheriff deputy injured in crash in west central Minnesota
- Suspect named in stabbing of 13-year-old boy from west central Minnesota
- Teenage boy stabbed to death in west central Minnesota
- Passenger vehicle and school bus accident reported in Alexandria
- One person injured in crash in Douglas County
- House fire in western Minnesota determined to be caused by arson, reward offered
- Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
- Man gets 20 years for selling cocaine, gun found inside bathroom ceiling
- Bronson man sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for chloroform kidnapping of girlfriend
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.