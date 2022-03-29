The 123rd Evergreen cemetery annual meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 7:00pm Alexandria Covenant Church by Target Enter through Door #6 Room # H101
Trending Articles
Articles
- Putin foe Navalny gets 9 more years in Russian prison
- Sheriff deputy injured in crash in west central Minnesota
- Suspect named in stabbing of 13-year-old boy from west central Minnesota
- Teenage boy stabbed to death in west central Minnesota
- Passenger vehicle and school bus accident reported in Alexandria
- One person injured in crash in Douglas County
- House fire in western Minnesota determined to be caused by arson, reward offered
- Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
- Man gets 20 years for selling cocaine, gun found inside bathroom ceiling
- Wisconsin lawmakers may overturn rule forcing local fairs to pay some winners
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.