If you are a movie buff, you are going to love the Central Lakes Symphony’s next concert with “Sound of the Cinema.” You’ll hear great sounds from such movies as Jaws, Jurassic, Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, and more! Don’t miss this on for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 pm at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Central. Tickets are available at Cherry Street Books, online at centrallakessymphony.org, or at the door! Sound of the Cinema Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Performing Arts Center (AAHS) – Map Suite from “Jaws” Theme from “Jurassic Park” Bring Him Home (Les Miserables) Rawhide Back to the Future Suite Lord of the Rings Sponsored by: Lake Ida Paradise, Integrity Title, David & Marsha Campbell, Cleone Shermann, and Lee Doering
Trending Articles
Articles
- Central Minnesota man is charged with criminal sexual conduct
- Obituary- Kenneth “Kenny” M. Thoennes, 57
- Four National Guard members set to return to Alexandria this evening
- Michelle Obama dances to Stevie Wonder on her 58th birthday
- Kirk Cousins named as a replacement for Aaron Rodgers for Pro Bowl
- Parents flood Wisconsin private school choice enrollment, crash state website
- Andria Theatre reschedules remaining performances of "The Shawshank Redemption"
- Chamber announces 2021 “Friend of the Chamber”
- PETA holds protest outside Rice County Courthouse
- Minnesota judge to U.S. Supreme Court?
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.