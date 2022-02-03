Sound of the Cinema
Jakki Wehking

If you are a movie buff, you are going to love the Central Lakes Symphony’s next concert with “Sound of the Cinema.” You’ll hear great sounds from such movies as Jaws, Jurassic, Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, and more! Don’t miss this on for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 pm at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Central. Tickets are available at Cherry Street Books, online at centrallakessymphony.org, or at the door! Sound of the Cinema Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Performing Arts Center (AAHS) – Map Suite from “Jaws” Theme from “Jurassic Park” Bring Him Home (Les Miserables) Rawhide Back to the Future Suite Lord of the Rings Sponsored by: Lake Ida Paradise, Integrity Title, David & Marsha Campbell, Cleone Shermann, and Lee Doering