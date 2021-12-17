Senior College explores Film Language with winter program

The Senior College January course will explore and discuss the political implications of film with distinguished professor of Film Studies and filmmaker James Snapko. The course will examine how cinematic language informs our response as an audience. Some basic questions to be considered: • What do we learn about a filmmaker's beliefs and attitudes through their creative decisions in filmmaking? • How does the filmmaking reinforce, amplify, identify, or fortify the political themes of the film? • What ideas and issues are in conflict or opposition? How are they illuminated or resolved in the filmmaking? The course will begin with an analysis of the elements of film form and style (mise-en-scène, editing, and sound). This portion of the course will provide participants with terminology to analyze films, as well as fortifying our analytical skills so we can begin more in-depth and pointed examinations of politically driven films such as Battle of Algiers (1966), La Haine (1995), and City of God (2002). James Snapko is a professor of Film at The University of St. Thomas, and teaches filmmaking at the University of Minnesota. He's also an award-winning filmmaker whose work has screened all over the country at various film festivals such as Cinequest, Arizona Int'l, Mpls/St. Paul, Int'l, and The Miami Int'l Film Festival. His film, Per Bianca, screened at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival - Short Film Corner. The January course begins Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays through Thursday, January 27. All sessions are held from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm, live-streamed via Zoom. The registration fee is $60. Once registered, a link provides access to join the program. With a single click, you are joining the group. You can safely connect from ANY device with internet access that has audio – computer, laptop, iPad, phone. For more information or to register, please call 320-762-4510 or 888-234-1313, or visit alextech.edu/SeniorCollege. About Senior College Senior College of West Central Minnesota offers a lecture series each Fall and Spring and a short course in Winter. Established in the Fall of 2006, the first season was offered in the Spring of 2007. Designed for adults 50+, adults of all ages are welcome. Senior College aims to “bring the liberal arts to life” offering informative and challenging college level learning that is simulating and social without the pressures of tests, grades or degrees.
