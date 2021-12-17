Come see santa, decorate a sugar cookie, enjoy crafts and play on Shenanigans playground! $9/per child-pay at the door Questions? 320-762-3310 ext 4242
Trending Articles
Articles
- Driver in crash near Nelson flees scene
- Rumors, social media cause tension at High School
- SKI-U-MAH! Kristen Hoskins Makes It Official
- Obituary - Keith "Melvin" Hvezda, 62
- Jingle Bells brings in $95K and a sense of community
- Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson Injured in Douglas County Drunken Driving Crash
- Obituary- John J. Holm, 47
- Obituary- Raymond Olson, 66
- Obituary - Darwin Norlien, 68
- County's Planning Commission tackles lake shores, pervious pavers and more
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.