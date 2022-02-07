Ring of Kerry is a bursting-with-energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. The group takes its name from a beautiful craggy drive in southwestern County Kerry, Ireland. Its Celtic music, however, is played with a heart much closer to its American home. All five of its engaging musicians sing and play several instruments. From the thundering sound of the bodhran to the sparkle of the hammered dulcimer; from the lilt and rhythm of fiddle and guitar to the haunting wails of the flute and pennywhistles, the band has developed a blend that is animated, ruggedly beautiful and fun. Audiences always react with great enthusiasm! Ring of Kerry is at times a raucous pub band enticing the crowd to sing along, stomp their feet and to join the merriment. Yet, in other moments, they are able to beautifully serenade their audience while strolling from table to table, completely unplugged and playing acoustically. Ring of Kerry’s specialty, however, is playing highly energetic and engaging stage shows often including a troupe of fully costumed Irish dancers.
