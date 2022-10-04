SUPER Popular Purse Bingo at the VFW Post #936 on Saturday, October 23rd! Doors Open at 10:30 am. Only 300 TICKETS will be sold! VIP TABLES Available! Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the BIO GIRLS and HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WOMEN'S BUILD, Food available for purchase served by the Ladies Auxiliary. Event in part brought to you by Lakes Area Professional Women. Get your tickets at: VFW Post 936 - inquire from bartender/manager Kim Carlson - Runestone Heating & Air Conditioning, 4603 Co Rd 82 SW, Alexandria 320-491-3296 Michelle Huemoeller 320-815-7049
