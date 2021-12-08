Preschool Storytime via Zoom

Preschool storytime is for children ages 3-6. No registration required! Stories come alive with books, puppets, rhymes, and songs! This program is designed to support early literacy skills in preschoolers, while encouraging them to love books at an early age. No registration is required. Questions? Please contact youth librarian Sarah Wethern at 320-762-3013. Use this link to log in! https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83117559235