Play & Learn Event

Join us for a FUN & FREE event for families with kids ages 1-5 years old. Activities include: Family Games, Sensory Area, Story Walk, Music, Clueless the Balloon Twister, Meet the Tooth Fairy & MORE! This event is hosted by the Douglas County Early Childhood Initiative
