Photography Exhibit Opens the Evansville Art Center Gallery

Evansville Art Center Gallery opens the year with an exhibit of photographs taken by EAC Photo Club members and Fourth Grade students from Brandon-Evansville School District. There will be images of wildlife, landscapes, flora and a variety of other subjects to viewed. One wall in the gallery will be dedicated to photographs taken by aspiring 4th grade student photographers from Ms. Bosma’s and Mr. Perleberg’s classes in the Brandon-Evansville School District, under the direction of EAC Photo Club. This photography exhibit runs from March 3 through April 29 during regular gallery hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.. to 2:00 p.m. The Evansville Art Center is located at 111 Main Street, Evansville, Minnesota and is handicap accessible. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and in part through a Minnesota State Legislative general fund appropriation.
