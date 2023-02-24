Photography Exhibit Opens the Evansville Art Center Gallery

Evansville Art Center Gallery opens the year with an exhibit of photographs taken by EAC Photo Club members and Fourth Grade students from Brandon-Evansville School District to open the Gallery for the 2023 Season. There will be images of wildlife, landscapes, flora and a variety of other subjects to viewed. One wall in the gallery will be dedicated to photographs taken by aspiring 4th grade student photographers from Ms. Bosma’s and Mr. Perleberg’s classes in the Brandon-Evansville School District. This photography exhibit runs from March 3 through April 29 during regular gallery hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.. to 2:00 p.m. The Evansville Art Center is located at 111 Main Street, Evansville, Minnesota and is handicap accessible. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and in part through a Minnesota State Legislative general fund appropriation.
Trending Articles
Articles
- National Weather Service updates timing of winter storm
- Blizzard Warning in effect for the area starting Tuesday evening into Wednesday
- Two are injured in crash along I-94 on icy roadways
- Blizzard Warning for Minnesota until Thursday at 12 p.m., heavy snow possible
- Snowfall projections are updated for the coming winter storm
- “Ask a Trooper” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
- A historic winter storm is set to hit Minnesota, 18+ inches of snow possible
- One person is injured in crash on icy roads in Otter Tail County
- Airlines are issuing travel waivers ahead of major winter storm in Minnesota
- Officer carries woman to safety from burning home in Sauk Centre