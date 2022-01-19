Parenting the Love and Logic Way

A six-session Parenting the Love and Logic Way® group will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 15 through March 22. The group will meet in-person at The Village Family Service Center's Alexandria office, 4133 Iowa St., Suite 105. The group helps parents and caregivers develop healthy, respectful, and loving relationships with their children. It gives parents tools to stay calm, set limits, guide children to make responsible decisions, and put an end to arguing and back talk. Village Therapist Julie Wymore will lead participants through the interactive sessions. This group is available to residents of Douglas County, Minnesota, at no cost thanks to grant funding from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. To register and for more information, call 320-762-8851 or visit https://www.thevillagefamily.org/content/parenting-love-and-logic-way-douglas-county-residents