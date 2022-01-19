A six-session Parenting the Love and Logic Way® group will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 15 through March 22. The group will meet in-person at The Village Family Service Center's Alexandria office, 4133 Iowa St., Suite 105. The group helps parents and caregivers develop healthy, respectful, and loving relationships with their children. It gives parents tools to stay calm, set limits, guide children to make responsible decisions, and put an end to arguing and back talk. Village Therapist Julie Wymore will lead participants through the interactive sessions. This group is available to residents of Douglas County, Minnesota, at no cost thanks to grant funding from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. To register and for more information, call 320-762-8851 or visit https://www.thevillagefamily.org/content/parenting-love-and-logic-way-douglas-county-residents
Trending Articles
Articles
- Students remembering west central Minnesota school bus driver
- Three people escape serious injuries in a crash Sunday near Brandon
- Woman arrested after trying to "beat the train" in Otter Tail County
- Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen announces retirement following this term, won't seek a sixth term in St. Paul
- Obituary- Gregg Tryggeseth, 56
- Alexandria receives 4.5 inches of snow from Friday's winter storm, 377 crashes reported statewide
- Obituary- Gary Dowdy, 57
- Rift forming in Republican race for Wisconsin governor
- Suspected Car Thieves Arrested Saturday After I-394 Crash
- Obituary- Christopher “Chris” D. Risbrudt, 71
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.