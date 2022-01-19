Parenting the Love and Logic Way group scheduled

ALEXANDRIA – Douglas County parents can learn tools to stay calm, set limits, and put an end to arguing and back talk during a six-week group starting Tuesday, Feb. 15, at The Village Family Service Center, 4133 Iowa St., Suite 105, Alexandria. Parenting the Love and Logic Way® will meet from 4:30 to 6 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 15 through March 22. Village Therapist Julie Wymore will lead parents and caregivers through interactive sessions, which teach them how to develop healthy, respectful, and loving relationships with their children. To register, call (320) 762-8851. This group is available to Douglas County residents at no cost thanks to grant funding from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. The Village will provide three more Love and Logic® groups in 2022; two of these groups will feature a trauma-informed curriculum, which is helpful for adults who are supporting youth with challenging pasts. The Village Family Service Center strengthens kids and families across Minnesota and North Dakota through behavioral health services, including mental health counseling, in-home family therapy, financial counseling, employee assistance programs, and more. For more information, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.
