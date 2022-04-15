Pancake & Sausage Breakfast

Constellation Lodge No. 81 is back to hosting our Spring scholarship fundraiser. Proceeds from this fundraiser directly support the scholarships we are so honored to award to high school graduates each year. Tickets are $10 (paid at the door) 205 Sixth Avenue East Alexandria, MN. 56308
