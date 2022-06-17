Osakis Presbyterian Church Pie and Ice Cream Social

First Presbyterian Church of Osakis invites everyone to the return of their annual Pie & Ice Cream Social on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Join us for fellowship and pie and ice cream. All proceeds will be used for an upcoming local mission project. Serving starts after the Osakis Festival Parade (approximately 2:30 p.m.) and will continue until gone. Join us at the Fellowship Hall at 101 West Oak Street, Osakis.