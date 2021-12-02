🎄BIGGEST and BEST Holiday Light Parade in Central MN. 🎄Parade will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus 🎄Sleigh Rides following the Parade 🎄There will be a lot of different specials happening around the Osakis area THIS DAY ONLY! Check out our local business Facebook pages to see what kind of deals they will be having! 🎄We will have our North Pole Mailbox set up to send your letters to Santa! 🎄There is also still time to register to be a part of the parade! Email: chamberosakis@gmail.com 🎄Check out all the fun and up to date details at https://www.facebook.com/osakischamberofcommerce