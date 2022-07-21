Good Shepherd VBS registration is now open! Join us for "On The Case", as we play detective and find our way to Jesus. VBS is August 1-4, free family supper at 5:00, Mystery solving fun is from 6:00-8:30. This event is free of charge and includes an "On The Case" t-shirt. Go online at goodshepherdalex.com, email GoodSheperdAlexSec@gmail.com or call 320-762-5152 to register. Registration before July 15 will guarantee a t-shirt that fits! Detectives ages 3 through those entering 6th grade are welcome!
