Mug Design with a Cricut for Kids

This program is free and open to kids/tweens ages 9 and older. Space is very limited and registration is required. Please call 320-762-3013 or email Youth Librarian Sarah Wethern at swethern@douglascountylibrary.org Using iPads and Cricut machines, kids will design their own image to put on a mug using a mug press. All materials provided.