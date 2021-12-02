Mr & Mrs Claus Coming to Longtrees Woodfire Grill!

The holiday spirit is alive and well at Longtrees Woodfire Grill! Bring in your little helpers for festive lunch specials, photos with the iconic duo, and to hand deliver wish lists to Sanata! Reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made online or by calling 320-219-7009. Plus, for the month of December, we have cookie decorating kits available!