Ladies and gentlemen, kids of all ages, small chinchillas! Come see the Misfits of Magic. Family-friendly magic and comedy! This comedy duo performed together for over 5 years. From large corporate events to small gatherings, this due can do it all. All of this at the new Lakes Area Theatre! Enjoy over an hour of magic and comedy and come support local talent (ok that might be a stretch using the world talent) This show is fun and interactive, with kids and adults part of the show! 10$ adult and $ for kids with a paid adult!
