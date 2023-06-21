This is something for the family! Family members can walk, run, or bike! All proceeds will go toward Miltona Science Magnet School 4th and 5th grade 5-day field trips to South Dakota and Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center.
Miltona Science Magnet School 5K Fun Run, Walkers and Talkers, and Tikes on Bikes annual Event
