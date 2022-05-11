Love INC Open House New LOGO Reveal Party!

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Love In the Name of Christ will be revealing a NEW LOGO! To celebrate we are having an Open House and Logo / Sign Reveal Party! Come join us at 44 Glenn Rd to see our new logo revealed to the public with our new building signs. Love INC will offer building tours, snacks, swag and information about what we do and why we do it. Everyone is welcome! Open House from 9 am to 11 am with the signs revealed at 10 am. Bring a friend and come join the fun!