Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area Open House

Love INC will be revealing a NEW LOGO! To celebrate we are having an Open House and Logo / Sign Reveal Party! Come join us to see our new logo revealed to the public with our new building signs. Love In the Name of Christ will offer building tours, snacks, swag, brochures, fun and information about what we do and why we do it. Everyone is welcome! Open House from 9 am to 11 am with the signs revealed at 10 am. Bring a friend and come join the fun! Media Welcome! Who: Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area What: Open House / New LOGO Party When: Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 9-11 am - NEW Sign Reveal at 10 am! Where: 44 Glenn Rd NW, Alexandria, MN 56308 Why: It has been almost 20 years since we last changed our logo, so why now? The very simple answer is because the way we communicate has changed.
