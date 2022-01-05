Loons: History of a Minnesota Cultural Icon

Steve Maanum, a Park Rapids-based writer, photographer and educator, will explore the history of when and why the loon became the Minnesota state bird and “ambassador.” A loon volunteer, Maanum will explore the history of a grassroots project to study the loons on Mantrap Lake beginning in the mid 1980s. The slide presentation features his original photographs. Steve is an award-winning educator who uses his backgrounds in science and language arts as a foundation for his nature writing and photography. He was a member of Carrol Henderson’s planning team for Minnesota’s premier “Digital Photography Bridge to Nature” project and then he went on to become the project’s statewide coordinator. He has been an outdoor columnist for the Park Rapids Enterprise. His column was called, “From Back Yards to Back Woods.” In case of bad weather, this event will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 10:30AM. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System. This project was funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.