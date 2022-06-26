Legacy of the Lakes Diamond Classic Boat Show

The Legacy of the Lakes Classic Boat Show is back and bigger than ever! Captains, we would like to invite you to show your vintage or classic boat in any condition on land or in the water. Please join us for special weekend festivities and new museum exhibits for you to enjoy! Just visiting? The show on July 9 is free and open to the public. Grab the family and come check out what there is to see! Along with classic watercraft, there is also a pop-up exhibit from the museum and free rides on Stella, a 1907 Fay & Bowen launch.