Lakes Area Professional Women Recognition Luncheon

The Lakes Area Professional Women (LAPW) organization invites the public to its annual recognition luncheon on Wednesday, March 30th at 11:30 am at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Doors open at 11 a.m. Each year, LAPW honors a Woman of the Year – a woman who has made significant contributions to the community and to the LAPW organization, has achieved professional accomplishments, and who advocates for other women. The honoree is revealed at the March 30th event. The organization also honors two Employers of the Year – businesses that promote fairness in the workplace and offer leadership opportunities to female employees. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by contacting Lakes Area Professional Women at lapwtickets@gmail.com. Ticket deadline is March 18th. The mission of Lakes Area Professional Women is to connect women personally, professionally, and philanthropically.