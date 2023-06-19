Knute Nelson Hospice Memorial Dove Release

There will be a program consisting of songs, prayers, and recognition of your loved one, followed by the releasing of 50 white doves that will bring messages to your loved ones in Heaven. Family and caregiver gathering will begin at 10:30 am, followed by the program and dove release at 11:00 am. Please RSVP by contacting Deb Hadley at (320) 759-3438 or email deb.hadley@knutenelson.org. For inclement weather, please call (320) 759-3438 the morning of the event for updates.
