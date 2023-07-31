Please join us for a free BBQ-style lunch at the Knute Nelson Annual Community Picnic. Lunch will be served from 11 am to 1 pm at the Knute Nelson Care Center. Entertainment includes live music, children's games, Erickson's Petting Zoo, and more. To celebrate Knute Nelson's 75th anniversary, enter our raffle to win one of two $75 Visa gift cards. Free will donations will be gratefully accepted. We want to thank our signature food sponsor, Elden's Fresh Foods, and our signature event sponsor, UCare. We also want to thank our supporting sponsors, Alexandria Golf Cars, Cole Papers, Jim Stueve's Tents, Plunket's Pest Control, Sysco, and Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
